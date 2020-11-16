Edmonds School District October 2020 High School Students of the Month

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Julicia Poule

Mother’s Name: Joy

Interests: I like eating food and spending time with my son.

Career Goals: Something to do with business.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Joe Crews

Mother’s Name: Emily Crews

Father’s Name: Victor Crews

GPA: 3.5

Significant School Project: Gun violence PSA production, “Bleed out.”

Current Employment: Interior designer’s assistant

Educational Goals: Read 52 books. (1 book/week).

Sara Mach

GPA: 3.97

Educational Goals: Plans to graduate with an associates degree in arts and science

Anything else we should know? Currently attends Ocean Research College Academy (ORCA)

Edmonds-Woodway High

Janette Mejino

Mother’s Name: Ruby Mejino

Father’s Name: Jaime Mejino

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Writing Center (Co-President), Link Crew

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: Volunteered at Terrace Park Elementary last year. I usually volunteer at my church’s summer camp.

Significant School Project: Worked hard with the other Writing Center co-president to create an online alternative for Writing Center, due to COVID (Writing Center is a school resource where all students can come and receive tutoring/editing from upperclassmen on any writing assignment they may have.)

Current Employment: No official job, only tutoring/babysitting occasionally

Educational Goals: I hope to get accepted and go to Loyola Marymount University. I hope to major in biochemistry, graduate, and receive my bachelor’s degree.

Career Goals: I hope to work in the medical field, working more in a lab rather than something like a doctor, specifically.

Anything else we should know? I am a hard working student who cares about her peers and community 🙂

Mother’s Name: Meselech Feked

Father’s Name: Gutema Werabu

GPA: 3.377

Clubs & Activities: Ethiopian clubs and black students Union clubs

ASB: A leadership

Athletics: I was on the cross country team.

Honors: Last year I earned a top $100 prize through my ELL teachers.

Awards: I got awards multiple times at the end of the year from my teachers at Edmonds Woodway High School every year.

Community Service: I don’t have community service but I would love to involved

Significant School Project: I am working very hard now to complete the school year. I am also enjoying senior year as well!

Current Employment: I work a part time job at the Edmonds DQ.

Educational Goals: I want to go to community college and (later) transfer to university.

Career Goals: I want to become a radiologist.

Anything else we should know? I am an ELL student. I came from Ethiopia In 2017. When I came to EWHS I didn’t even know how to speak English or write but I learned because I worked hard on it. I also want to thank all ELL teachers and all EWHS staff. They are working hard to make us better.

Lynnwood High

Madelyn Glasser

Mother’s Name: Staci Glasser

Father’s Name: Rob Glasser

GPA: 3.85

Clubs & Activities: Robotics, Tri-M, National Honor Society

Athletics: Varsity volleyball

Community Service: Food drive through Tri-M; volunteering at a rummage sale; gift wrapping for the volleyball team; cleaning out koi ponds at a plant nursery; showing the adults at the day center for people with intellectual disabilities how to build and play with Lego robots.

Educational Goals: I plan on attending a four year university and graduating with a bachelors.

Career Goals: Majoring in environmental engineering

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Interact Washington State University for bachelors and UC Davis for Doctorate Degree

Career Goals: Veterinarian

Meadowdale High

Eliza Moloney

Mother’s Name: Ann Moloney

Father’s Name: Dan Moloney

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Girls golf team (Varsity captain), Hi-Q club, math club (Vice President), Link Crew (Link Coordinator), national honors society

Athletics: Girls Golf Team (Varsity Captain)

Honors: National Honor Society; nine AP Classes.

Awards: AP Scholar with Honor, STEM scholastic achievement award from American Association of University Women (AAUW)

Community Service: Volunteer work through Edmonds United Methodist Church (food bank, toy shop, vacation bible school)

Employment: Starbucks

Educational Goals: To attend a four year college next fall

Career Goals: To pursue a career in data science.

Shannon Shaw

Mother’s Name: Ellie McCaughey

Father’s Name: Shannon Shaw

Awards: Student of the Month

Significant School Project: Making toast for chef class.

Educational Goals: I would like to graduate in 2021, where everything will be a lot better than this year 2020.

Career Goals: I’ve been thinking about being an author, filmmaker, or pianist.

Anything else we should know? I like playing the piano, which is why I want to be a pianist. I practice every day and take lessons every Saturday. I also admire the filmography of Quentin Tarantino, and I aspire to one day make a film as good as his nine (ten if you count Kill Bill 1 and 2 as separate movies).

Mountlake Terrace High

Sanjana Nath

Mother’s Name: Sona Nath

Father’s Name: Pankaj Nath

GPA: 3.77

Clubs & Activities: STEM

Athletics: Varsity football, varsity basketball

Honors: National Honor society, 2018 football All conference honorable mention

Awards: Basketball Academic State Champion, Football-first team All-conference linebacker, National President’s Volunteer Service award

Community Service: Through being the Vice President of the Indian Association of Western Washington, I have accumulated over 300 volunteer hours, through various activities serving the greater Seattle community, such as volunteering at senior homes, food banks, and park clean ups.

Significant School Project: STEM English 12 Senior Project

Employment: Stocker Farms, Snohomish

Educational Goals: To attend a 4 year institution and obtain a degree in civil engineering as well as a minor in construction management.

Career Goals: Civil or Structural Engineer

Gracemarie Yeh

Mother’s Name: Sui Yeh

Father’s Name: Peng Yeh

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: IATRIX21, Battle of the Books

Awards: Concert Orchestra Most Inspirational (2017-18)

Community Service: Edmonds Arts Festival; MTHS STEM Camp; Food Lifeline

Educational Goals: Go to college

Career Goals: Do something that I enjoy

Anything else we should know? I still have no idea what I really want to do in the future. I’ll just kind of go wherever life takes me I guess.

Project SEARCH

David Hall

Mother’s Name: Kim Hall

Father’s Name: Jim Hall

GPA: Clubs & Activities: I was in the Hangout club in high school

Athletics: I participated in the Special Olympics.

Awards: In middle school I made the Honor Society. I got a certification in PowerPoint. I got a certificate for being a counselor for a youth group summer camp. I got an outstanding award from the youth summer camp as well.

Community Service: I have volunteered at a veterinarian hospital, two animal shelters for horses.

Educational Goals: I would like to go to college one day to study computer science.

Career Goals: I would like to work at Public Works fixing roads, making the roads safer for people to use.

Anything else we should know? Computer programing is really interesting to me and I want to learn more. I really enjoy playing video games. I like to be able to fix and repair things. One time I fixed a weed wacker and it was hard, but I enjoyed the challenge. One time I got to visit the jail where the movie “Goonies” was filmed.

Scriber Lake High School

Kayla Claggett

Mother’s Name: Karla Navarro

GPA: 3.2

Educational Goals: To attend college for either cosmetology or to get a fashion merchandising degree, maybe both.

Career Goals: There are multiple career paths I could go down with the fashion merchandising degree or going into cosmetology, but the top ideas I like are makeup and hair stylist, or magazine editor, or photoshoot fashion director. Working where I do makeup, hair, or fashion looks are things that I want to try to make my career out of, too.

Anything else we should know? I am also one of the authors in Scriber Lake High School’s next book that is going to be published.

Riley DeCarlo

Mother’s Name: Glenda DeCarlo

Father’s Name: Brian DeCarlo

Current Employment: C and M trophy

Educational Goals: To attend vocational school.

Career Goals: being successful

VOICE Transition Program

Fernando Zazueta

Mother’s Name: Monica Deloa

Father’s Name: Fernando Zazueta

Clubs & Activities: Well how About singing yeah well because Nirvana is my favorite rock band of all time. I guess that’s the reason I like to live in Washington. Now what about drawing? In Arizona I had a teacher. His name was Isaac. So he was teaching me how to draw. So because of that, well, I became good at drawing.

Community Service: I think I was Great at sweep cleaning windows, tables, freight cleaning trays and other things.

Significant School Project: I completed many internships at Walgreens, Dollar Tree, McDonald’s, MapleWood School, Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Career Goals: Being A Hard Worker Having A Positive Attitude AND Well Helping Other People Because I don’t really care about money. Well, I do but am more of a person who likes to help other people.

Anything else we should know? I Think That I do chores at home also and I also sing at home Sometimes.