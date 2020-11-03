Edmonds VFW Post 8870 launches virtual Veterans Day Poppy Drive

Rain or shine, on every Veterans Day weekend, members of Edmonds Post 8870 of Veterans of Foreign Wars — combat veterans all — stand outside of area supermarkets offering passersby a small replica of a poppy and inviting them to wear it.

It is free; we never charge for it. We just want people to wear it as a way to let others know that they appreciate the sacrifices that have been made on their behalf. Very often, people choose to leave a donation anyway. The Post uses these funds to support needy veterans in many ways: holiday gifts for residents of local veterans homes, temporary housing for families of hospitalized veterans, placing wreathes on veterans’ graves and many more.

But then came COVID-19. With the social distancing prohibitions this year, our veterans can’t be out there. As a result, Veterans Day donations are likely to drop to zero and sadly our ability to continue to help worthy veterans will come to a halt, too. We are sorry that you will be deprived of your poppy — this year — but you can still help with an online donation. It needn’t be a lot, anything helps.

Please click here to make your donation. (We are also happy to accept donations by mail to VFW Post 8870 Foundation, PO Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020.)

100% of the funds from poppy donations is used to help needy veterans and their families and enables the Post to support other worthy causes, including the VFW National Home, Homeless Funds, Freedom Scholarships, Scouting and USO to name a few. All donations are greatly appreciated. Our Relief Fund is operated under our VFW Post 8870 Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) corporation; therefore, your donation is tax deductible. After making your donation, you can receive an email with a receipt that can be used for your tax purposes.

These and other veteran-related needs receive funding through the Post’s Relief Fund:

•Chaplains Offices

•Crista Camps

•Fallen Heroes

•Fisher House –JBLM

•Fisher House –Seattle

•Freedom Scholarships

•Girl Scouts

•Heroes Café

•Heroes in the Ballpark

•Homeless Funds

•National Home

•National Military Service

•Northwest Battle Buddies

•Orting Veterans Home

•Retsil Veterans Home

•Santa’s Castle –JBLM

•Scouting

•Semper Fi Fund

•Special Olympics

•Student Essays

•Teacher of the Year

•USO

•Wreaths Across America

•Youth Programs

— Submitted by VFW Post 8870