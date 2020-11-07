Edmonds Waterfront Center update: Promenade is poured, solar panel donations coming in

Last week I introduced you to J. Ward Phillips and his generous gift toward the Waterfront Center’s Solar Initiative. You may recall that Ward wrote a $50,000 check to help pay for the $300,000 cost of the 305-panel roof-top solar array at the new Center. Ward then issued a challenge match. He would match, dollar for dollar, the next $50,000 in donations for the solar panels.

Well, it is working – since the article ran, we have received checks totaling $27,000 from 24 donors. I received calls yesterday from two additional donors. Thank you Ward and thank you Edmonds!

It was also a big week on the construction site. The promenade was poured — see video: animoto.com/play/GrnCgXsoJu61PdiWlRbHsw

Inside, the operable walls for the banquet room and second-level multi-purpose rooms were hung, carpet was laid in the community lounge and casework for the coffee kiosk was installed.

We are currently on schedule to receive our Certificate of Occupancy on Dec. 7. We will then begin moving in furniture and equipment. Due to COVID-19 we will be hosting a virtual ribbon cutting later in December. We are grateful to the countless donors, volunteers and supporters who have pushed this extraordinary project forward. Stay tuned.



— By Daniel Johnson, CEO

Edmonds Senior / Waterfront Center