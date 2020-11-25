Edmonds Waterfront Center: Your burning questions, answered

Have questions about the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, the multigenerational facility set to replace the Edmonds Senior Center on the waterfront? CEO Daniel Johnson has prepared a helpful Q&A, below:

When will the Waterfront Center construction be complete?

According to the current schedule, we will get our certificate of occupancy on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. That means we can move in, but the building will remain closed for programs and visitors due to COVID-19.

Who will own the building?

The building is owned by the Edmonds Senior Center. The City of Edmonds owns the property (land). We have a 55-year ground lease with the City of Edmonds. In the partnership, the Edmonds Senior Center will offer programs focused on seniors Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–4 pm. The City of Edmonds Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will offer programs Monday-Thursday from 4-10 p.m. On Friday evenings and weekends, the Edmonds Waterfront Center will be used as a rental venue. All rental revenue will be used to support programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Will there be a formal ribbon cutting?

Due to COVID-19, we will be hosting a virtual ribbon cutting for the new building later in December. We will announce the date and details on our website and in local news outlets. Attendees will be able to join an online link, hear from board members, staff, key stakeholders, and get a virtual tour of the new building.

When will you officially move in?

We plan to move in furniture and equipment during the week of December 7. Starting on December 7, staff will have the option of continuing to work remotely from home, or working from their new offices at the Edmonds Waterfront Center while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

When will you be open for programs?

Safety is our #1 priority. Opening for programs in the new building will be dependent on safety guidelines provided by the CDC, State of Washington, and Snohomish County Health Department. This is our tentative plan:

Programs: we will continue to offer online programs until official guidelines allow onsite programming.

Meals : we will continue our home delivered lunches to our members.

: we will continue our home delivered lunches to our members. Lunch service at the Waterfront Center open to the public : currently, inside dining is not allowed. We will follow restaurant guidelines at our community café. Opening for take-out lunch only is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Once fully open, the café’s regular hours will be Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

: currently, inside dining is not allowed. We will follow restaurant guidelines at our community café. Opening for is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Once fully open, the café’s regular hours will be Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Coffee Kiosk : Will open on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, for take-out only , using pass-through window on the north side of the building. Once fully open, the coffee kiosk’s regular hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Will open on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, for , using pass-through window on the north side of the building. Once fully open, the coffee kiosk’s regular hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Footcare : Closed until further notice.

: Closed until further notice. Private events: Currently restricted to weddings and memorials with less than 30 attendees. Email Social & Recreation Program Director Michelle Burke at burke@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org for more information.

What safety precautions have you taken due to COVID-19?

Formal COVID Safety Plan for the Edmonds Waterfront Center

Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation: the leading certification for COVID-19 safe facilities (such as Seatac Airport, Lumen (CenturyLink) Field and Lynnwood Convention Center)

Monitoring maximum number of visitors in the building

Requiring masks while in the building

Temperatures taken upon entry to the building

Social distancing required in the building

Hand sanitation stations throughout the building

Is membership required?

Membership is not required to visit or participate in programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center; however, there are many added benefits to being a member! There are no age restrictions, and we encourage families and students to join! Member benefits include:

Discounts on classes and events

Monthly newsletter

$1 drip coffee at the Coffee Kiosk

10% off all regular priced items at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store

$5 off Community Breakfast coupon

Belonging to a dynamic group committed to building social connections and strengthening the community

How much does it cost join?