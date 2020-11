End of Life Washington is looking for individuals willing to serve as Volunteer Client Advisors (VCAs) to work one-on-one with terminally ill clients in Snohomish County.

More information about the organization is available at www.endoflifewa.org, and you can find the application at www.endoflifewa.org/volunteer

To learn more, email info@endoflifewa.org or call 206-256-1636.