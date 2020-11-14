Environmental historian, author Jennifer Ott to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 16 meeting

Posted: November 14, 2020 21
Jennifer Ott

Environmental historian Jennifer Ott will speak on “Olmsted Gardens & Other Parkways” during the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s November Monday, Nov. 16.

The meeting, open to members and non-members, begins at 10:30 a.m. and the program is at 11 a.m. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

Ott,  assistant director of HistoryLink, will discuss the origins of Seattle parks designed by the legendary Olmsted brothers — Seward Park, Mount Baker Park, Woodland Park and Volunteer Park.  She is the author of the recently released  book Olmsted in Seattle – Creating a Park System for a Modern World.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME