Environmental historian, author Jennifer Ott to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 16 meeting

Environmental historian Jennifer Ott will speak on “Olmsted Gardens & Other Parkways” during the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s November Monday, Nov. 16.

The meeting, open to members and non-members, begins at 10:30 a.m. and the program is at 11 a.m. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

Ott, assistant director of HistoryLink, will discuss the origins of Seattle parks designed by the legendary Olmsted brothers — Seward Park, Mount Baker Park, Woodland Park and Volunteer Park. She is the author of the recently released book Olmsted in Seattle – Creating a Park System for a Modern World.