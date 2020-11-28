EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Here’s What I Saw

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Dear Reader,

This poem revealed itself early on to be the lyrics of a song yet to be written. It was inspired by a moving documentary about the young Freedom Riders in Alabama in the 1960’s, viewed against the backdrop of events of the summer of 2020. Three verses with refrain, in syncopated 4/4 rhythm—

Here’s What I Saw

(Refrain—)

Just to hail the heroes

of freedom’s fight for life and breath,

just to tell the story

of people facing fear,

just to raise a cry for common

justice overdue and do

the right thing, at last,

for you and you,

for you and you.

Here’s what I saw—

kids on a bus to Birmingham.

They met the law.

Pipes, bats and flames got hurled at them.

Despite the blood,

they showed no rage, they rode again.

That’s what we saw.

That’s what we saw!

(Refrain—)

Just to hail the heroes

of freedom’s fight for life and breath,

just to tell the story

of people facing fear,

just to raise a cry for common

justice overdue and do

the right thing, at last,

for you and you,

for you and you.

Here’s what I saw,

here’s what was staring in my face—

men of the law

making the law such a disgrace.

Who pays the price?

They took a life because of race.

That’s what we saw.

That’s what we saw!

(Refrain—)

Just to hail the heroes

of freedom’s fight for life and breath,

just to tell the story

of people facing fear,

just to cry and shout for common

justice overdue and do

the right thing, at last,

for you and you,

for you and you.

Here’s what I see,

We’ve got to join and not divide.

Can’t we agree

to come together, just decide.

What could we be

if we could see each other’s side?

It’s time to see—

We’ve got to see!

(Refrain—)

It’s just to hail the heroes

of freedom’s fight for life and breath,

it’s just to tell the story

of people facing fear,

it’s just to cry and shout for common

justice overdue and do

the right thing, at last,

for you and you,

for you and you.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~ ~