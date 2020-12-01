Expect our weekly COVID-19 report later this week due to data delays

Readers:

Our weekly COVID-19 report will be late this week due to delays in reporting local data by the Snohomish Health District. According to officials at the Health District, the delay was caused by the combination of the long holiday weekend and the large numbers of new cases.

We depend on this information to build our charts and data tables showing how the pandemic is affecting our home communities, and will publish our full report as soon as the data become available.

— Teresa Wippel, Publisher