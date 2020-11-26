Final collection events for Edmonds Toy Shop Nov. 28-29

The last two collection events for the Edmonds Toy Shop gift program for families of the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition are this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29, at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

These events are hosted by FC Edmonds of Sno-King Youth Soccer Club. Players and coaches will be on site to safely accept your gifts. Masks will be required.

The schedule is:

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, noon to 4 p.m.



And if you can’t make it, you can still donate in person at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers Street, L 100 (below Edmonds United Methodist Church) on Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Or donate online in the following ways:

Buy gifts using the Target registry or Amazon wish list.

Make a cash donation (specify “Toy Shop” in the drop-down menu)

Donate via the Amazon Small Gift Wish List

In a typical year, it takes 200-plus volunteer elves to put on this event, which is held at the Edmonds United Methodist Church. “While the 2020 pandemic has made it especially challenging to coordinate this giving effort, our small crew of safely distanced, virtual volunteers is committed to spreading joy in 2020,” notes Christine Harris of the Edmonds Toy Shop. “We’re grateful for the support and generosity of our community,” she adds, pointing to those who donated cash for gifts, bikes, and helmets, gift cards and toys; donated or repaired bikes; made masks; sorted books or assisted with online registration for families

More information is available on Facebook, via email at edmondstoyshop@gmail.com or at www.edmondstoyshop.com.