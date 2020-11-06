Floretum Garden Club offering Edmonds Kids Garden event Nov. 22

Thanks to a generous grant from the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is partnering with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline to offer Edmonds Kids Garden on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Described as a “free, fun, hands-on experience in the wooded wonderland of Kruckeberg,” participants in this hour-long workshop will learn how to make a windowsill salad planter, participate in a garden scavenger hunt, and take home an activity kit. The event is open to Edmonds-area students ages 6-12.
Workshop times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m Nov. 22. Visit the Eventbrite page to sign up for a spot. While the event is free, space is limited and a ticket is required to attend.
For more information, contact edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.
Students must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. All students and chaperones are required to wear masks at all times. Upon arrival, parents/guardians will be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for each participating student.