Floretum Garden Club offering Edmonds Kids Garden event Nov. 22

Thanks to a generous grant from the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is partnering with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline to offer Edmonds Kids Garden on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Described as a “free, fun, hands-on experience in the wooded wonderland of Kruckeberg,” participants in this hour-long workshop will le arn how to make a windowsill salad planter, participate in a garden scavenger hunt, and take home an activity kit. The event is open to Edmonds-area students ages 6-12.

isit the Eventbrite page to sign up for a spot. While the event is free, space is limited and a ticket is required to attend. Workshop times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m Nov. 22. V

For more information, contact edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com