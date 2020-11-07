Food, gifts, decor and more featured at Edmonds Holiday Market

The Edmonds Holiday Market got off to a festive start on Saturday with an array of vendor booths featuring food, gift items, holiday décor and more.

Visitors entered on 5th Avenue just north of the fountain and followed a winding one-way path through a festive variety of craft and food booths, many with hot, ready-to-eat comfort food items, just the ticket for a chilly fall day. Many marketgoers were clearly getting an early start on holiday shopping, picking up everything from home décor to the perfect gift for that special person.

For the more imaginative visitors, the circuitous path lined with a tapestry of colors, savory smells and textures evoked the medieval charms of York, England’s Shambles section, just the inspiration to stop at the specialty tea booth and pick up something exotic to sip by the hearth after returning home.

The holiday market runs Saturdays through Dec. 19, except for Thanksgiving weekend.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel