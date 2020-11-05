Gift cards and cash donations needed for 2020 Edmonds Toy Shop

The Edmonds Toy Shop is moving into high gear collecting donations to help local families in need this holiday season.

The Edmonds Toy Shop is operated through Edmonds United Methodist Church, partnered with Edmonds Food Bank, and helps local families in need with Christmas gifts for their children. More than 300 families and an average of 1,000 kids benefit from the Edmonds Toy Shop every year. The Toy Shop serves parents who receive services through the Edmonds Food Bank and/or Washington Kids in Transition, which serves homeless families in the Edmonds School District.

Online registration only

Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person shopping event. Online registration is taking place now through Nov. 17. Recipients must be registered, verified families of the Edmonds Food Bank or referred to Washington Kids in Transition through their school advocate.

Donations needed:

You can buy items and drop them off or make an online donation.

Purchase items online:

Gift cards via Target or Amazon

Cash donations (specify “Toy Shop” in the drop-down menu)

Donate small gifts via our Amazon wish list

Purchase and drop off items: (clearly marked “for Edmonds Toy Shop”)

Winter gloves, hats, scarves

Socks

Headphones or other small gifts for teens

Masks (“fun” print, children and adult sizes)

Board/picture books, easy readers

Fred Meyer or other gift cards can be mailed to:

Edmonds Food Bank

Attn: Toy Shop

828 Caspers St., L-100

Edmonds, WA 98020

GIFT DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Edmonds Food Bank

Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.*

*NOTE: Monday 3-6 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. – noon may be busy with EFB clients.

828 Caspers St., L-100, Edmonds

(at Edmonds United Methodist Church)

Washington Kids in Transition

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

19721 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

Coldwell Banker Bain, Downtown Edmonds

Wednesday through Sunday

Nov. 6 – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

November gift collection events

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds

Sunday, Nov. 15, noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place for these events.

Items not accepted in 2020:

large toys

used toys, books, stuffed animals

chapter/teen books

gift wrap

holiday décor

Community sponsors

New Supporters in 2020

Coldwell Banker Bain of downtown Edmonds

Christmas House

The Book Project

Longtime Partnerships

Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club (Alderwood Mall Sharing Tree)

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club

Boy Scout Troop #312

2019 Contributors

Barclay Shelton

Engel’s Pub

Girls Scout Troops #44556, #45244, #46645

Gravity Bar

Harbor Square

Pancake Haus

Seattle Children’s Hospital

Teri’s Toybox

Toys for Tots

Walnut Street Cafe

Wilcox Construction

More information

Visit Facebook

Email edmondstoyshop@gmail.com

Visit www.EdmondsToyShop.com