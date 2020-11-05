Gift cards and cash donations needed for 2020 Edmonds Toy Shop

The Edmonds Toy Shop is moving into high gear collecting donations to help local families in need this holiday season.

The Edmonds Toy Shop is operated through Edmonds United Methodist Church, partnered with Edmonds Food Bank, and helps local families in need with Christmas gifts for their children. More than 300 families and an average of 1,000 kids benefit from the Edmonds Toy Shop every year. The Toy Shop serves parents who receive services through the Edmonds Food Bank and/or Washington Kids in Transition, which serves homeless families in the Edmonds School District.

Online registration only
Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person shopping event. Online registration is taking place now through Nov. 17. Recipients must be registered, verified families of the Edmonds Food Bank or referred to Washington Kids in Transition through their school advocate.

Donations needed:
You can buy items and drop them off or make an online donation.

Purchase items online:

Purchase and drop off items: (clearly marked “for Edmonds Toy Shop”)

  • Winter gloves, hats, scarves
  • Socks
  • Headphones or other small gifts for teens
  • Masks (“fun” print, children and adult sizes)
  • Board/picture books, easy readers
  • Fred Meyer or other gift cards can be mailed to:
    Edmonds Food Bank
    Attn: Toy Shop
    828 Caspers St., L-100
    Edmonds, WA 98020

GIFT DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Edmonds Food Bank
Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.*
*NOTE: Monday 3-6 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. – noon may be busy with EFB clients.
828 Caspers St., L-100, Edmonds
(at Edmonds United Methodist Church)

Washington Kids in Transition
Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
19721 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

Coldwell Banker Bain, Downtown Edmonds
Wednesday through Sunday
Nov. 6 – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

November gift collection events
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds
Sunday, Nov. 15, noon to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29, noon to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place for these events.

Items not accepted in 2020:

  • large toys
  • used toys, books, stuffed animals
  • chapter/teen books
  • gift wrap
  • holiday décor

Community sponsors

New Supporters in 2020
Coldwell Banker Bain of downtown Edmonds
Christmas House
The Book Project

Longtime Partnerships
Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club (Alderwood Mall Sharing Tree)
Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club
Boy Scout Troop #312

2019 Contributors
Barclay Shelton
Engel’s Pub
Girls Scout Troops #44556, #45244, #46645
Gravity Bar 
Harbor Square 
Pancake Haus
Seattle Children’s Hospital 
Teri’s Toybox 
Toys for Tots 
Walnut Street Cafe 
Wilcox Construction

More information
Visit Facebook
Email edmondstoyshop@gmail.com
Visit www.EdmondsToyShop.com

