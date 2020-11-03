Have questions for candidates during Nov. 9 police chief forum? Deadlline to submit is Nov. 4

If you want to submit a question for the Nov. 9 public forum featuring two finalists for Edmonds police chief, the deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson last week announced that he has selected two finalists for the the position: Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless, and Sherman Pruitt, current chief of police, director of public safety and emergency management services, with the Sauk-Suiattle Police Department.

The two were chosen after a nearly two-month application process, and are participating in two interview panels — one comprised of community members and the other of law enforcement officials — during the week of Nov. 2. The online public forum is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Send your questions for the candidates to Jessica.neillhoyson@edmondswa.gov.

