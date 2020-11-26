Head outdoors this holiday season to document king tides — and help scientists visualize changes

King tides, the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth, are a dramatic feature of Washington winters – and offer a glimpse of what the future in Western Washington may look like as sea levels rise. This holiday season provides a great opportunity for people to capture these extreme tides and help scientists assemble a preview of shorelines to come. You can find the date and time of the next king tide nearest you by visiting the Washington Sea Great king tides calendar.

It’s simple to get involved during the 2020-2021 Washington king tides season and raise awareness about rising seas, particularly through the MyCoast app that was developed for statewide use: Download the MyCoast app on your smartphone and upload your king tide photographs from any king tide events around the state.

Your photos will help scientists, managers, planners and your own community visualize the changes coming to coastal regions around Western Washington. To find out how much sea levels could rise in your community, check the most current sea level rise projections.

The next king tides are coming in mid-December and January. Keep your phone or camera ready. Remember to stay safe by watching out for waves and slippery surfaces.

The King Tides program is a partnership between Washington Sea Grant and Washington Department of Ecology.