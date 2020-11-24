Hundreds turn out for free COVID-19 testing in Edmonds

Hundreds of people took advantage of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday in the Edmonds-Woodway High School parking lot.

Vehicles snaked their way through the high school’s south parking lot — located off 76th Avenue West — for the non-invasive coronavirus test. There was also a walk-up station for those not driving. The event was sponsored by the City of Edmonds, Medical Teams International and the Verdant Health Commission.

Medical Teams International Clinic Manager Amanda Giron said drivers began lining their vehicles up around 9 a.m., causing minor backups near the parking lot entrance. During the event, 1,000 tests were available on a first-come, first-served basis, resulting in a long wait for those at the back of the line.

“We have enough (swabs) to test for the hours we are here,” Giron said. “We can test about 50 (people) an hour.”

The test included anterior nasal swabbing, which is more comfortable than other methods. About 1 cm of the swab is inserted into one nostril at a time and rotated for about 10 seconds. Nasal swabs were conducted by the patients themselves with clinic workers onsite to facilitate testing. Samples are sent to the University of Washington to be tested and results are typically available in two to five days later. Occasionally, results may be available as soon as 24-48 hours.

However, a negative test result does not ensure a person is guaranteed to be COVID-19 negative since the incubation time for the virus is 14 days, said Verdant Health Commission Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Piplic.

“It is still important to wear masks, wash hands and keep your distance from people outside of your home whenever possible to protect yourself and one another,” she said.

The testing was funded by grants, although most insurance companies also cover the full cost of the test. When insurance is billed, there are more grant-funded tests for those without insurance.

Verdant has scheduled additional testing dates at the following locations in December:

Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds

Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Food Bank, 5320 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 1-7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Food Bank, 5320 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The next set of testing events will be structured similarly, on a first-come, first-served basis, Piplic said. “We are working to have more staffing onsite to support the demand with the goal that the line will move more quickly at these future events,” she added.

No pre-registration is required. Patients will be registered when they approach the drive-thru testing site.

For more information, contact Jennifer Piplic at jennifer.piplic@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8600.

–Photos by Cody Sexton