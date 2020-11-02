Last-minute 2020 voter resources for procrastinators

For those who have not yet filled out their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, time is running out. Here are your options:

What follows is a list of South Snohomish County drop boxes, which are open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (It’s recommended you use a drop box rather than the U.S. mail this close to Election Day.)

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021

Brier (near City Hall)

2901 228th St SW

Brier, WA 98036

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mill Creek (in turnaround near post office)

159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd

Mill Creek, WA 98223

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl W

Woodway, WA 98020

Ballots were mailed in mid-October, but if you didn’t receive yours, you can download an online ballot at votewa.gov.

With the ballot status tool in VoteWA, you can track your ballot from the time it’s mailed to you to the time it’s received and accepted for counting.

If your ballot tracking status is “challenged,” Snohomish County Elections will contact you by mail to inform you of the specific issue and how to resolve it. Voters are advised to respond quickly to correct the situation so your ballot can be counted.

Signature challenges happen when a voter returns their ballot without signing the ballot return envelope or when the signature on the ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file. If your signature is challenged, you will receive a letter from Snohomish County Elections.

To fix any signature challenge issues, follow the instructions on the form you receive and return the form to Snohomish County Elections. All signature challenge forms must be received by 5 pm the day before the election is certified (see important dates). Return your completed form in the envelope provided or drop it off in person to ensure your form is received before the deadline.

Haven’t registered yet? In Washington state, you can register through election day in-person at the Snohomish County Election office in Everett:

3000 Rockefeller M/S 505

Everett, WA 98201

First floor Admin. West Building

You can find more information on voter registration here.