League of Women Voters partnering with Braver Angels Alliance for post-election discussion Nov. 13

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is partnering with the Seattle-Everett Braver Angels Alliance on Friday, Nov. 13 for a post-election discussion of the documentary film The Reunited States.

The online event will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

In The Reunited States, director Ben Rekhi, in collaboration with Mark Gerzon and Mediators Foundation, has created a film about mending the political, racial and cultural divides in our society. Based on the book “The Reunited States of America: How we can bridge the partisan divide” by Gerzon, the documentary follows four people on a journey to discover how each can work to heal the divisions that have been created over time.

You are invited to view this film (on your own) and engage in a panel discussion about how to relate and respond to the issues it raises. The film director, Ben Rekhi, and two of the cast members, Susan Bro and Erin Leaverton, will join the discussion.

Register through EventBrite. You will be sent a link to view the documentary on your own, and a link to join the online discussion.