Let the ho-ho-holiday season commence

The holiday season got off and running in downtown Edmonds during Small Business Saturday, with walkers strolling the sidewalks, diners enjoying lunch in the fresh air, and shoppers queuing up to enter stores as they maintain COVID-safe occupancy levels.

Santa was back again in Sound Styles window at Fifth and Main waving to passersby. In lieu of sitting on Santa’s lap and giving him your holiday wish list, there is a COVID-safe letter box outside with writing materials. He promises to read them all.

Saturday also marked the first day of First Dibs, the annual holiday downtown shopping event that this year includes 31 merchants and restaurants, and will run through Sunday, Dec. 6. You can learn more at edmondslocalvore.com/firstdibs.

— Photos by Larry Vogel