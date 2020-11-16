Letter to the editor: Council should vote no on Perrinville Woods street vacation, map amendment

Open Letter to Edmonds City Council and Mayor Nelson:

I am writing about the upcoming votes on the Perrinville Woods. I encourage you to vote NO on both the street vacation and the street map amendment. It is not in the public interest to further the development of the Perrinville Woods.

This issue here is the Perrinville Woods. There are over 200 significant conifer trees up there. There are two steep ravines that run through there. There are two ponds. It is right above the already stressed Perrinville Creek. There are a couple old abandoned houses on otherwise untouched five acres of land. It is the very definition of an environmentally “critical area.”

There is a reason that land has not been developed. It would require extensive excavation to achieve 14 buildable sites. The sediment runoff and the storm water runoff, from the loss of hundreds of large trees, would be environmentally detrimental to the watershed below. A watershed for which we are responsible to maintain.

How is it in the public interest to destroy the last major pocket forest in Edmonds (excepting parks) for 14 luxury homes? Those homes will not help diversify our housing options.

In fact, the Perrinville Woods should never be developed. It is the last of its kind in Edmonds. It should be preserved forever. It should be acquired and made into a park; The Perrinville Woods Preserve.

I hope the City of Edmonds can come together to Save the Perrinville Woods! We should apply for low interest loans from the Forterra Land Conservancy. We should seek matching grants from local preservation groups. We should create a local Edmonds Land Trust so that individuals and businesses can contribute to saving the Perrinville Woods.

We won’t be remembered if we lose the Perrinville Woods for yet another housing development. Don’t let these woods be destroyed. Let’s protect Perrinville Creek. Let’s be remembered as the community that came together to create a lasting legacy.

Come on City Council. Come on Mayor Nelson. Come on Parks Department. Come on citizens of Edmonds. Let’s do something great together. Let’s do something we can be proud of. Let us create the The Perrinville Woods Preserve.

Let us Save the Perrinville Woods!

Thank you.

Bill Phipps

Edmonds