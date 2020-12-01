Letter to the editor: Granting mayor legislative powers is un-American

Editor:

I strongly oppose granting the mayor legislative powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am opposed because it is un-American, it puts too much power into one individual and finally because the mayor may ask but can only gain these powers if the Council grants him the powers.

Americans have elections every four years to select our president, governors and mayors, all of which are the chief executive officer of their political jurisdiction. This is our treasured American way of governing.

It does not matter that Mayor Nelson wants these powers or that Council President Fraley-Monillas agrees with him. The mayor does not have a vote and the council president only has one vote. It would require four votes to reassign Council authority to the mayor and five votes to enact an emergency ordinance.

I ask each councilmember to consider your oath of office and continue to do your duty to the City of Edmonds. We should not shirk our duty or give away our powers to make it easier for the mayor to run the city.

The mayor’s job is to execute the laws and regulations of the city. The council’s job is to legislate polices, regulation and make all financial decisions. The municipal judge’s job is to interpret and carry out the law. Together these represent the balance of powers which our founding fathers felt were essential to our American form of democracy.

I urge citizens and business owners to write to the city council or provide testimony at the Tuesday City Council to share your opinion. Send your emails to council@edmondswa.gov.

I think that the city council has demonstrated that we can meet with the mayor any time and any day at his request to solve problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic. What I hope we are unwillingly to do is abdicate our roles and responsibilities as the legislative branch of the Edmonds city government.

Kristiana Johnson

Edmonds Ciy Council Position 1