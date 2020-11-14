Letter to the editor: Open letter to the Edmonds Port Commissioners

Editor:

I have lived in the Port District configuration for over 50 years. I am currently perusing the 2021 Preliminary Budget which I find as a document complete and easy to follow. As you know I am not a stranger to your meeting, particularly at budget time (you have honored me with the title “The Port Curmudgeon”). I love the way you have conducted your meetings, as everybody has an opportunity to express an opinion on every issue.

I would now like to address the main point of this letter. Back in 2005 the Port was involved in litigation over issues at Harbor Square. The case did not go well for the Port’s decision, and it was prudent to purchase Harbor Square rather than lose the case, so subsequently the issue of a bond to purchase Harbor Square was enacted, however this decision was never presented to the Port District taxpayers. The Port District taxpayers have sat quietly until the bonds were paid off, which has been satisfied, so now the Port has the opportunity to discontinue the property tax of the people who live within the Port District (not the whole City of Edmonds). On page 21 of the Preliminary Budget it suggests a discontinuation of the tax should be considered (‘property tax allocation is no longer necessary’), and I respectfully request that this statement remain in the final budget. The point I want to make is that the opportunity should be presented to the Port District taxpayers for their consideration if there is a need in the future. Notable is that the Port District includes the Town of Woodway so it does not include the whole City of Edmonds, therefore the most equitable measure is to use the current assessed valuation of the Port District (to include Woodway) vs. the City of Edmonds, which to the best of my estimation is 37.4% Port District and 62.6% City of Edmonds.

Thank you for your service and I await your reply.

The Port Curmudgeon,

Jack Bevan