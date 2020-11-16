Letter to the editor: Seaview Woods proposals not in public interest

Editor:

The Seaview Woods, sometimes known as the Perrinville Woods, is a five-acre tract, completely wooded, that runs from 80th Avenue West eastward down the hill to Olympic View Drive. The current owner has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city for a 14-unit subdivision on that property.

In 1942 when the Admiralty Acres plat originated, the city decided to include a 20 right-of-way across that property for the purpose of someday extending 184th Street West from 80th Avenue West to Olympic View Drive. As it currently stands, the landowner is unable to use the city right-of-way for his proposed subdivision.

On Nov. 17, the city council will be considering whether to approve or deny two requests submitted by the landowner regarding the 184th Street West right-of-way that runs through his property.

The decision whether or not to vacate a portion of that right-of-way or remove the street entirely from the city street map is not a matter whether we need the street in the future. It’s all about the public’s interest in protecting our local environment, the loss of countless significant trees and Perrinville Creek’s watershed.

Allowing for the subdivision to go forward within current codes is one thing but, to allow the expansion of the subdivision simply by vacating all or part of the street right-of-way is another matter. The applicant has sufficient amount of land for the proposed 14-lot subdivision without gaining access to more land, so, in his words, “[he] can have more development flexibility and increase average lot size to 13,383sf”.

Any increase in lot size has the potential for the unnecessary removal of significant trees and excess grading of steep slopes and ravines. Even the loss of a grove of six or seven trees is too much. Larger lots will likely increase the probability of larger homes, more impervious surfaces, increased stormwater runoff and further degradation of Perrinville Creek.

Hopefully the city council will support local homeowners and others in the community by not approving either the applicant’s partial right-of-way vacation request nor his request for the removal of 184th Street West from the city’s official street map as these requests are not in the public’s interest.

Duane Farmen

Edmonds