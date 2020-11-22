Letter to the editor: Why the COVID-19 restrictions on pet owners during veterinary exams?

Editor:

Can someone tell me why, when we need the services of a vet for our dog, we must remain in our vehicle or outer lobby and surrender our pet to a vet employee?

We are not permitted to be present during the exam of our pet nor actually have any contact with our pet during the exam. All the pet knows is that they have been separated from us.

When we take our child to the doctor, we are expected to be present during the exam. Why are the rules different when the disease of COVID-19 is not the issue so much as the convenience for the service providers, i.e. vets?

I consider their process to be cruelty to the animal and stressful for the pets’ human parents.

Karen Engelhart-Brown

Edmonds