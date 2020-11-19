Light a light this holiday season and help support children in Edmonds

In the spirit of giving, you can light a light this holiday season for someone you love – -and benefit the City of Edmonds Youth Scholarship Fund, which enables children in Edmonds to participate in programs who otherwise may not have the opportunity.

A display of light-shaped signs with names and wishes from donors will be posted on the Frances Anderson Center fence along Main Street, as well as in a virtual slideshow on the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services website.

Lights are $5 each. A star will be placed on the light for those who give each additional $5

The Celebration of Lights will last until Jan. 2. Donations can be made online at www.reczone.org, search “Celebration of Lights” or over the phone at 425-771-0230.