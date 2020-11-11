Lions Club decks downtown Edmonds with patriotism in honor of Veterans Day

For the 31st year running, the Edmonds Lions Club staged its pre-dawn Veterans Day tradition of planting 320 flags in front of businesses throughout downtown.

With Edmonds’ other Veterans Day traditions cancelled this year due to COVID, the flag-raising remains as a vivid reminder of the service and dedication of the armed forces members.

It’s a high-energy event for the Lions volunteers, who meet early not only on Veterans Day but on nine other designated holidays, to load the flags in a pickup, which follows the “flag runners” through downtown in a lightning-paced push to place each flag. Primary runners for Veterans Day this year were Otilio Ortiz and Dawn Wiltzius, with event originator Bobby Mills joining them for sections of the run.

Since 1990, Mills has overseen the Lions Club’s effort to place flags throughout Edmonds, with proceeds used to fund a variety of Lions service projects — including eyeglasses and hearing aids for senior citizens in need, as well as college scholarships.

Businesses wanting a flag in front of their store on the designated holidays pay a $40 annual fee for one flag or $120 for three flags with the fourth flag free. Those wanting a holiday flag posted in front of their business can contact Mills at 425-778-0974.

It should also be noted that this is not Otilio Ortiz’s only effort on behalf of veterans. He also spearheads the Carry Forward 5K project that raises funds for wounded warriors and their families. Learn more here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel