Mayor chooses acting director Dave Turley as city’s finance director

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson Wednesday announced the appointment of Acting Finance Director Dave Turley to be the city’s next finance director. Turley’s appointment is subject to city council confirmation, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Turley was appointed to serve as acting finance director after Nelson in May terminated the employment of Finance Director Scott James, who had served the city for seven years.

Nelson said that Turley “has provided steadfast guidance and measured advice during an unprecedent time in our city – with no roadmap for navigating this kind of public health and economic crisis.”

In addition, Turley excels “in distilling complex financial data and analysis into understandable information and gives clear, concise, actionable information, which is an invaluable asset,” Nelson said.

Turley began his employment with the city in July 2016 as assistant finance director. He has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and finance. Prior to joining the city, he spent 13 years as a finance manager and accounting supervisor at King County.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University, a master’s of public administration from the University of Washington, and is a licensed certified public accountant.