Mayor’s next neighborhood Zoom meeting Dec. 7 to focus on Highway 99

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will host his next neighborhood Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, with a focus on the Highway 99 neighborhood.

This is the second in a sesries of neighborhood meetings planned to help the mayor and city staff connect directly with specific communities, discuss neighborhood-specific issues and listen to residents. The first one, for Chase Lake/Five Corners residents, was Oct. 15.

If you live in the Highway 99 area and have a question, submit it to communications@edmondswa.gov.