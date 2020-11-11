Medical examiner confirms suicide of Edmonds man prior to murder conviction

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that an Edmonds man on trial for a 1972 cold-case murder died by suicide prior to the verdict being rendered Monday .

Terrence Miller, 78, died as a result of a gunshot wound, and the death was ruled a suicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was called to Miller’s home Monday morning for an apparent suicide, just hours before the jury pronounced Miller guilty in the 1972 cold-case murder of then 20-year-old Jody Loomis of Bothell.

Miller had been living at home since posting bond and being released on Friday, June 14, 2019.