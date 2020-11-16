Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Freeway Station to reopen Nov. 29

The Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Freeway Station, which allows buses on Interstate 5 to pick up and drop off passengers quickly, will reopen Sunday, Nov. 29. The station has been closed since July for Link light rail construction work.

Community Transit Routes 410, 413, 415, 435 and Sound Transit Routes 511, 512 and 513, which serve downtown Seattle from various locations in Snohomish County, will resume service to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. A temporary shuttle that ran between Mountlake Terrace and Seattle during the station closure, ST Route 508, will be discontinued at the end of the Nov. 28 service day.

Information on how Link construction may impact Snohomish County bus service is available at www.communitytransit.org/linkconstruction.