Next free legal clinic for seniors Dec. 2

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free legal clinic for seniors via phone every month, and the next one runs from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney. Due to the pandemic, the consultations are conducted over the phone.

Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations at 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and asked to provide your phone number.