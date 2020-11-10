Pandemic cancels another Edmonds tradition for 2020: Holiday tree lighting

The downtown Edmonds tree lighting — an annual favorite on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — has been canceled for 2020.

“Due to COVID restrictions, the chamber will not be holding the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Greg Urban of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “ Instead, we are working with our community partners to bring more safe, social distance activities to our community during the holiday season.”

The tree lighting ceremony joins a long list of 2020 events canceled by the virus, including the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July celebration, Taste Edmonds, the Classic Car Show, and Halloween trick or treating.

These free events are sponsored each year by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

“As of now, the plan is to have our community holiday tree on a timer, so it lights up every day at 5 p.m.,” Urban said. “This will allow people to visit and experience their own little tree lighting any day of the week.”

Visit www.EdmondsHolidays.com to see other events happening in downtown Edmonds for the holidays. And you can support the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce at www.SupportEdmonds.com to ensure the events that make Edmonds special return in 2021.