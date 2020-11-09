Perrinville Holiday Market opens under sunny Sunday skies

The Perrinville Holiday Market — located in the Perrinville neighborhood straddling Edmonds and Lynnwood — opened this Sunday to a near-perfect fall morning. Vendors set up booths on the northeast corner of 76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive with local craftspeople offering an array of jewelry, gift items, garden art, ornaments and pottery for holiday gift-giving.

Among the vendors was Edmonds Rotary, featuring a variety of COVID-appropriate face masks amd cozy slippers in the colors of your favorite Northwest football teams, the Cougars, Huskies and of course the Seahawks.

“Right now we just have the slippers and masks,” said Rotarian Scott James. “As we get closer to the holidays, we’ll also offer holiday wreathes hand-made by members of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. And remember, all the money from your Rotary purchases goes back into our community.”

The Perrinville Holiday Market will operate Sundays through Dec. 20 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

— Photos by Larry Vogel