Public hearings on proposed Perrinville street vacation and map change, 2021 city budget at Nov. 17 Edmonds City Council meeting

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 17 business meeting will hold three public hearings: On a proposed 184th St Southwest Street vacation and official street map change in the Perrinville neighborhood, on the proposed 2021 city budget and on a property tax ordinance.

Regarding the street vacation and map change, according to the meeting’s staff agenda memo, the property owner has a larger development plan for the area that includes subdividing the property for residential homes.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– Adoption of 2020 Comprehensive Plan amendments

– A request by Mayor Mike Nelson to present two rather than the required three candidates to the council for the chief of police position.

– A review of the draft 2020 budget and an opportunity to discuss changes.

The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be preceded by a 5:15 p.m. executive session, so the council can evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.

Both meetings will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council business meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/94027893946. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 940 2789 3946

Those wanting to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. If you want to offer audience comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage and via cable on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.