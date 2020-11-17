PUD to host drive-thru holiday lighting exchange on Nov. 20

Snohomish CountyPUD is helping customers have a little brighter and greener holiday, with a socially distant drive-thru Holiday LED Lighting Exchange from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. The event will be outside PUD Headquarters in downtown Everett at 2320 California St.

Customers can exchange up to five strands of their working incandescent holiday lights or five cans of non-perishable food items, per household, for the same number of LED holiday lights at no charge. The PUD will hand out up to 10,000 strands of Energy Star certified multicolor and white lights while supplies last.

Customers will drive up in their cars, place their old lights or non-perishable food items directly into large recycling containers and pick up a pre-bagged set of lights. PUD staff onsite will wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing. Customers must wear a mask while onsite at the PUD.

LED holiday lights use 75% less energy than conventional incandescent strands, lowering customers’ energy usage and saving money on winter PUD bills. LED holiday lights also last up to 10 times longer, reduce the risk of fire and are more durable than their incandescent counterparts.

For customers who would like to purchase a package of LED holiday lights, the cost is approximately $10 to $15 per string of 70 lights. They are available at Bartell Drugs, Target, The Home Depot, Lowes and other stores. Customers should look or ask for Energy Star LEDs to be sure the lights are energy efficient.

For more information on the PUD’s Holiday Lighting Exchange, including a calculator to see how much customers can save by switching to LED holiday lights, visit www.snopud.com/holidaylights.