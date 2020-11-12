Reader view: Speak out about giving up city property rights

Do you know where the Perrinville woods are, and do you know that they are slated for clearcutting? This five-acre pocket forest is the dense trees on the uphill side of Olympic View Drive, as you get to the Perrinville intersection. It extends from there up to 80th Avenue West near Seaview Park.

The City of Edmonds owns easements on this property that the owner wants us to give away to facilitate the development. Although it appears city regulations allow the developer to build on the land with or without access to the additional property, why would we donate the city right of way? Why wouldn’t we want to protect as many trees as possible? You can voice your opinion about this at the public hearing during the Nov. 17 Edmonds City Council meeting.

Council agendas list this topic as a “street map amendment” plus a “street vacation,” which may not sound important if you don’t realize it is about giving away city rights to property and promoting the destruction of nearly 150 mature trees plus a small wetland and significant wildlife habitat. Additionally, due to multiple ravines and steep slopes on the property, development will require major excavation to prepare the site. The excavation and loss of trees will contribute to a huge increase in stormwater runoff onto Olympic View Drive and the already overstressed watershed below. Taxpayers should not be burdened with the cost of additional city stormwater control efforts.

The recent four-month moratorium on permits for wooded lot development may allow a new tree code to mitigate some damage to the property, but denying the street map amendment and street vacation land give-away will be an important start. Let your voice be heard.

You can contact city council members at council@edmondswa.gov.

Or better yet, attend and speak at the Nov. 17 hearing via Zoom.

— By Marjie Fields

Reader Marjie Fields lives in Edmonds.