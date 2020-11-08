Reminder: Edmonds police chief candidates’ public forum Monday, Nov. 9

A remote public forum with Edmonds Police Chief candidates Sherman Pruitt and Jim Lawless is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

You can join the forum via Zoom at the link below, watch it live on Facebook, Comcast channel 21, or Ziply channel 39. The program will also be recorded and posted on the city’s website on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Lawless is the city’s current acting police chief and Pruitt is the current chief of police, director of public safety and emergency management services, with the Sauk-Suiattle Police Department.

The two were chosen after a nearly two-month application process, and last week participated in two interview panels — one comprised of community members and the other of law enforcement officials.

Prior to his assignment as acting chief, Lawless was the assistant chief of police – field services with the City of Edmonds for 12 1/2 years, and was named acting chief after longtime Police Chief Al Compaan retired in December. Lawless has worked for the City of Edmonds for 25 years, and has over 33 years’ experience in law enforcement. He holds a master’s degree in public administration, a masters certificate in law enforcement management and a bachelor of arts, social sciences (magna cum laude) with an emphasis in sociology/psychology/criminal justice. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

In Pruitt’s current position, he supervises and manages the police department, fish and wildlife enforcement and emergency management services. Prior to his current position, Pruitt — who has been in law enforcement for 14 years — was the interim chief of police with the Tulalip Police Department. Prior to entering law enforcement, Pruitt served in both the Marine Corps and the Washington Air National Guard for 20 years in total. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of both the Chief of Police Command Executive Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Management Training.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91249761780

Meeting ID: 912 4976 1780

One tap mobile +12532158782,,91249761780# US (Tacoma)