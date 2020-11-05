Rogue Boutique settles into new downtown Edmonds space

Rogue Boutique officially opened its doors Thursday in the former Savvy Traveler space at 112 5th Ave. S.

Owner Kimberly Koenig said she has been working for the past two years to find a larger downtown space for her clothing boutique, which has been in a historic home at 524 Main St. since opening in March 2014. The former location, long occupied by real estate agent Joan Longstaff before Rogue opened there, had charm, but Koenig said she appreciates the sidewalk-level space with large windows, which draws foot traffic into the 5th Avenue store.

The new space, located just south of the downtown Edmonds Fountain, is also larger. Koenig estimated she gained about 1,000 square feet, allowing her to better showcase her merchandise, which includes women’s clothing, handbags and jewelry.

“I feel like I made it to varsity,” Koenig joked about the move into her new digs.

Koenig offered her heartfelt thanks to the two dozen friends, fellow business owners and family members who served as “painting, building and ceiling crew” to prepare the space and the “moving crew” who physically helped moved her inventory, clothing racks and other equipment down the hill on Sunday.

“I truly could not have done this without the help of friends who were very generous with their time,” she said.

As for the former Rogue location, it won’t be vacant for long. Flower and gift shop FIELD is set to open at 524 Main St. in January 2021.

Rogue is open Mondays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. Online ordering is also available at boutiquerogue.com.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel