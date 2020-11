This year’s COVID-19 social distancing inspired many ideas in Edmonds for contactless trick or treating on Halloween (see our earlier story here.) Here’s another example, from Joy Gonyea-Robertson: Main Street neighbors Traci and Rick Wurdeman set up this candy delivery system via a pipe from their home to trick-or-treat buckets below — much to the delight of Gonyea-Robertson’s two children,┬áMakai and Kailani Robertson.