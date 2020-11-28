Scene in Edmonds: Neighbors pitch in to restore holiday lights

Vandals cut the wires of the Christmas lights on her outdoor tree, but an Edmonds woman experienced the kindness of neighbors who came to her rescue Thanksgiving morning.

Kathy Crabb, who has lived in Edmonds for 30 years, said her grandson had placed strings of red lights on the tree, located in the 800 block of Maple Street, Monday morning. When Crabb went to switch on the lights Wednesday night, she noticed they weren’t working — and discovered someone had cut the wires.

She called police and also warned her neighbors to keep eye out for their holiday displays. But she didn’t anticipate what would happen next. On Thanksgiving morning, a group of neighbors came up with the street with 10 boxes of red lights and got to work. The tree is once again brightly lit for all to enjoy.

“My heartfelt thank you to my neighbors for helping me,” Crabb said.