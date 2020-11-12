Share a book recommendation with Edmonds Library Friends and you could win a Kindle

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is looking for book or audiobook recommendations from local readers of all ages. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite, with prizes awarded in four age categories: 5-12; 13-18; 18-49; and 50-plus. Submit your recommendation here: http://bit.ly/2jYW5Yf
The Read, Recommend, Raffle contest is conducted in partnership with Symetra, a local insurance agency that provides financial support for the contest as a match for the volunteer hours of their employee and long-time Friends of the. Edmonds Library volunteer Wendy Kendall. “I’m so fortunate to be part of both organizations,” she said. “Symetra stands with our communities, and everyone wins when we share reading recommendations.”
Recommendations must be submitted by Nov. 27. Winners will be announced by Nov. 30. Direct any questions to edmondslibfriends@gmail.com.