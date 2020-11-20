Shop small during ‘First Dibs’ event in downtown Edmonds Nov. 27-Dec. 6

Remember when you were a kid and wanted the best seat in the car or the last piece of dessert? You called out “dibs!” Edmonds has its own version of the best stuff, First Dibs.

The event was started over 15 years ago, spearheaded by Robert Boehlke of HouseWares to kick off the holiday gift-giving season. On a November evening, retailers invited locals to shop, dine and check out the holiday offerings merchants were showcasing for the season. It often involved samples and discounts and was a fun evening in downtown Edmonds.

Kimberly Koenig of Rogue brought the event back to life three years ago, and the list of participating merchants has continued to grow. This year, Edmonds Localvore will be producing “First Dibs,” with new safety protocols influencing this year’s event.

There will be 31 merchants and restaurants participating this season, and instead of just one evening it will last for 10 days. The fun begins on Shop Small Saturday Nov. 27 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 6. This allows the number of shoppers and diners to be spread out over a longer time period and alleviates the typical congestion of just one night.

This year each location will offer a gift with your purchase of $45 or more, while supplies last.

Pam Stuller of Walnut Street Coffee, and a founding member of Edmonds Localvore, says “consumers have been intentional about shopping locally and supporting small businesses. For this reason, we decided to thank our shoppers with a fun gift at each stop, and we are avoiding discounts as we are all working hard to weather these challenging times”.

Participating locations are: Anchor Chic, Arista Wine Cellars, ARTSpot, barre3, Cascadia Art Museum, C’est la Vie, Chanterelle, Crow, Crush Footwear, Driftwood Modern, Edmonds Bookshop, Gallery North, Garden Gear & Gallery, HouseWares, Las Brisas, Little Bipsy, Maize and Barley, Market, Ombu Salon & Spa, Pear Tree Consignment, Pelindaba Lavender, Randall J Hodges, Rebekah’s Boutique, Red Twig Cafe, The Refinery Salon, Rogue, Santa Fe Mexican Grill, Scratch Distillery, Teri’s Toy Box, The Wooden Spoon, Walnut Street Coffee

You can learn more at edmondslocalvore.com/firstdibs

Edmonds Localvore was created by five small, women-owned businesses in Edmonds in 2014. Initially created as an annual event-based way to celebrate shopping local, the team has expanded its mission to allow local businesses to easily sell products in a professional online marketplace. Founders include Boutique Rogue, Walnut Street Coffee, The Refinery Salon, Scratch Distillery and ZINC Edmonds.