Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane food truck and catering menu, week of Nov. 2

Fresh from the truck entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries, salad or soup … $11.95
** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries, salad or soup …$11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries, salad or soup … $10.95
** Philly Cheesesteak – tender beef, sauteed peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie roll served with french fries, salad or soup … $11.95
** Ranch Chicken Quesadilla – chopped bacon, shredded cheese, peppers, onions, buttermilk ranch served with spicy sour cream on a spinach tortilla served with french fries, salad or soup … $11.95
** New Mexico Burger – green chiles, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion, romaine, avocado lime mayo on a brioche bun served with french fries, salad or soup … $11.95
** Chop Salad – romaine topped with chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheese, tomato, peppers, pickled red onions, buttermilk ranch … $13.95
** Bowl of 3 Bean Chili – topped with shredded cheese served with pita … $6.95
Take ‘n Bake Frozen Meal Selection:
** Seafood Lasagna – scallops, shrimp, white fish, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella …. $16
**Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato – baked potato stuffed with slow roasted pork shoulder, cheddar, green onions, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, bbq sauce… $10
** Braised Beef Short Rib – roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, marsala mushrooms …. $16
** Guinness Beef Stew (keto) – celery, mushrooms, radishes, carrots, peas, cauliflower, savory gravy…. $10
** Salsa Verde Chicken – baked with pepper jack cheese served with Spanish rice stuffed red pepper… $12
** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, garlic crumb crust… $10
** Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice … $10
** Kung Pao Chicken (keto) – spicy stir fry chicken, vegetables, toasted peanuts served with sesame broccoli and edamame …. $12
** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew (keto)- chickpeas, sweet potatoes, leeks, cilantro, toasted peanuts …. $10
** Shepherd’s Pie – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
Fun Options:
** Spiced Apple Upside-down Cake – salted caramel…$5.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen
Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen
Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Truck Locations:
Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:30 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Locations and online ordering links available at: