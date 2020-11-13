Sponsor spotlight: It’s time to celebrate the holidays in Edmonds

Celebrating the holidays in Edmonds has become a beloved tradition for residents all over the region for many years. Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) has partnered with the City of Edmonds and other downtown organizations to be sure there will still be plenty of ways to be festive and safely enjoy the season in our charming city. So read below on how to Eat, Shop, and Be Merry in Edmonds!

Ready, Set, Mark Your Calendars!

Edmonds Holiday Market begins Nov. 7

If you are missing the summer market we have good news! The annual Edmonds Holiday Market started its limited run on Saturday, Nov. 7 and runs 11/14, 11/21, 12/5, 12/12 and 12/19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is held outdoors on 5th Avenue between City Hall and the Edmonds Historical Museum. Lots of opportunities to pick up goodies and find that perfect gift made by over 50 local artisans and craftspeople!

NEW! Edmonds Wreath Walk, Nov. 7 through Dec. 31.

With the pandemic canceling the popular monthly Edmonds Art Walk, a new idea was born to both celebrate the arts and the holiday season.

Edmonds Wreath Walk consists of local artists creating festive wreaths that will hang in select businesses around the city. A map will be posted with all of the installations and will include a bio of each artist. The wreaths were up beginning Nov. 7 and will remain hung until Dec. 31.

A seasonal scavenger hunt will be taking place in conjunction with the Wreath Walk from Nov. 9 through Dec. 7, and a second scavenger hunt will be announced for December very soon. Stay tuned for details on EdmondsHolidays.com.

First Dibs returns Friday, Nov. 27

One of the much anticipated holiday traditions in town, First Dibs is the event where the small businesses in Edmonds open their doors inviting people to get “first dibs” on all of their wonderful seasonal merchandise and specials. Attendees can get a jump-start on your shopping list and enjoy a special gift with your $45 purchase while you support local merchants and make progress on your gift list. Each of the 30 participating businesses will offer a unique gift with purchase and supplies are limited!

Normally a one-night-only event, this year First Dibs will take place over a week to give you lots of time to explore the many participating retailers. First Dibs Shopping Week will take place Thursday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To see the full list of participating businesses, click here!

NEW! Nightly Tree Lighting

A new holiday tradition, you are invited to come down to Centennial plaza and enjoy holiday music and the lighting of the Edmonds holiday tree at 5pm every night throughout the season.

Stroll through town for surprises!

As you make your way through town for wreath viewing, shopping, and dining be on the lookout for several seasonal surprises!

Holiday selfie stations will be set up where trolley stops have been in years past. Snap a pic of yourself as you are taking in the sights and sounds of the Edmonds holidays and tag #edmondsholidays! At each of the selfie stations look for signs to find life-sized cutouts of seasonal characters that will also be up around town for photo ops—see if you can find them all!

Our friend Emily the Elf will still be spreading cheer this year. Keep your eyes peeled for her on the following Saturdays 11/28, 12/5, 12/12, and 12/19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as she will be roaming downtown Edmonds on foot to bring smiles to passersby of all ages.

As you take in the sights or shop for the perfect gifts, make sure to stop by our local restaurants, pubs, and lounges. Many places have now installed covered and heated outdoor seating options for the cooler weather. Seasonal menus offer delicious takeout options, too. And for scaled back holiday celebrations this year, consider supplementing your holiday table with ready-made food to go.

Make sure to pay attention to the festive sayings displayed on merchant windows – not only do they add to the spirit of the season but they also may be part of another fun activity to engage in (look for more information soon).

And rounding out the holiday traditions is Santa’s mailbox. Starting Nov. 12, drop your letters to the jolly old elf in the bright red mailbox outside the log cabin on 5th Avenue. Letters dropped off by Dec. 17 will receive a reply!

Downtown Edmonds is committed to following all current safety guidelines. Please mask up! To learn more about all of the great holiday events in Edmonds this season, visit EdmondsHolidays.com.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster, on behalf of Ed!