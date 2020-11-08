Squidding on the Edmonds Fishing Pier

It would have been nice to fly the drone tonight over the Edmonds Pier. It would then look down toward the squid fishermen as their floodlights shone on the water, attracting squid.

But it was too windy Saturday night. “Not Good to Fly,” said my drone app.

Saturday night’s 32 mph gusts would blow the 1.5-pound drone like it was fluff of lint.

Resorting to recording the fishermen with my iPhone, I watched as rods swung up and down, almost in syncopation with the rolling tide.

I asked a fisherman if he’d had any luck. He looked at his bucket o’ cephalopods and said, “I’m almost at my limit,” which is 10 pounds.

Me: “You don’t use any bait?”

Squidder: “No, the glow from the lure attracts them.”

I watched as he caught one every 20 seconds or so. Each was about 9-10 inches long. They didn’t put up a fight when caught. Untangling their tentacles from the hooks was the most work the guy did.

Me: “Wowww! That looks like fun. How much is a license?”

Squidder: “About $18 a year.”

Me, trying to keep the conversation going: “I’m Filipino. My mother doesn’t fry squid. She boils them.”

Squidder: “Oh, you’re Filipino?” He points to the row of squidders to my left. “All those guys are Filipinos. Have you fished for squid in the Philippines?”

Me: “No.”

He looked a little disappointed.

Me: “I was a little squid when we left.”

Squidder: “Ohhhhh.”

With nothing else to say, and the cold getting to me, I bid him good luck with the rest of his fishing.

Now to check Amazon for a rod…

— Story and video by David Carlos