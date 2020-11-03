Two downtown restaurants close temporarily following COVID-19 exposure

Two restaurants in downtown Edmonds — A Very Taki Tiki and The Loft — announced on their Facebook pages that they were temporarily closed after someone with COVID-19 entered their establishments.

A Very Taki Tiki said it will be closed through Wednesday, Nov. 4 “as a positive coronavirus test has passed through our doors. Out of an abundance of caution we are having all staff tested and the restaurant professionally sanitized and deep cleaned,” the Facebook post said. “Our staff, family, and community mean the world to us. Stay safe.”

The person with the virus was inside Taki Tiki on Oct. 27 and Oct. 20, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Loft said it will “be temporarily closed for precaution until Wednesday” Nov. 4 for the same reason — “A positive COVID test passed through our doors.”