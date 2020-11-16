Verdant Health Commission extends program to help feed Edmonds College students

Verdant Health Commission has extended its food assistance through the end of fall quarter for Edmonds College students experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Verdant Health Commission for supporting our students during this challenging time,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The commission’s great generosity comes at a time of great need.”

Verdant’s support began in May with a $12,000 donation to the EC Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Food Access Program. The renewed funding for the program will provide 100 meals each week to the campus food pantry and students in residence halls.

“Verdant Health Commission is pleased to continue funding the meal program for Edmonds College students,” said Lisa Edwards, Verdant superintendent. “We share a commitment to supporting student health and well-being during these challenging times. It is hard to study when you are hungry and even more difficult to be successful.”

EC Culinary Arts students and Chef Dane Catering will prepare and distribute the meals. Students have enjoyed BBQ pulled pork, beef bourguignon with mashed potatoes, North African stewed chicken, souvlaki with couscous salad, lasagna, and chicken pot pie with biscuits.

“With the College Cafe operating at limited capacity due to the pandemic, this has been a fantastic opportunity for culinary arts students to help fellow students who are struggling,” said Traci Edlin, EC Culinary Arts department head. “At the same time, students gained valuable experience planning, preparing, and delivering 100 meals at a time.”

Visit edcc.edu/foundation for more information about the EC Foundation’s efforts to help students during this time.