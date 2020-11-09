Verdant Health Commission to host virtual CEO Roundtable Nov. 10 on county housing needs

The Verdant Health Commission will be holding a CEO Roundtable Discussion via Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 10 to discuss the housing needs of South Snohomish County residents.

According to Jennifer Piplic, Verdant’s Director of Marketing & Communications, the agency is updating its strategic funding priorities and wants “to better understand the community need for housing.”

“The commissioners are committed to hearing from the agencies that are working with individuals and families to secure stable housing to better understand the challenges that they face, so we are using this roundtable as an opportunity to gather information,” Piplic said