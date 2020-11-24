Walnut Street Coffee expands Giving Tree support this year

With COVID-19 on the rise, Walnut Street Coffee might be missing its community round table, but it is certainly not missing its community. While no in-door seating is allowed these days, Walnut owner Pam Stuller took advantage of the situation by placing the coffee shop’s Giving Tree front and center.

“We are excited to be supporting two great local organizations this year, and have close to 500 gifts tags on our tree,” she said.

As in past years, Stuller collaborated with Angela Garrido, the family resource advocate at Cedar Valley Elementary. “She gathered ‘wish lists’ from 50 of Cedar Valley’s low-income families and we’ve got over 250 tags on our tree to create a special holiday for these local families,” Stuller said.

Many organizations have limited ability to have physical giving trees this year, so the coffee shop decided to add another charity to their gift-collecting efforts. “We have the most amazing and generous customers, and often run short of giving tree tags within days of them going up,” Stuller said.

As a result, Walnut has expanded its giving tree to include tags for Washington Kids in Transition, which supports children in need in the Edmonds School District. Executive Director Kim Gorney created a list of the most-requested items, from pajamas and pillows to hoodies and haircuts. “These kids usually live in motels or share living quarters so there is not a lot of room for Legos or large toys,” Gorney explained.

Stuller said she expects tags to be available through Thanksgiving weekend, so stop by anytime between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. to grab a giving tree tag. All presents should be returned unwrapped with the tag. Both organizations have different schedules for their gift distribution, but the back of each giving tree tag will list the specifics.

“Walnut’s customers place hundreds of presents under our giving tree. It’s inspiring and humbling and so moving.” Stuller added. “We are thrilled to be the host to this amazing outpouring of our communities generosity again this year.”