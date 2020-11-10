Welcome to our new advertiser: Pilates Edmonds and MindBody Studio

Pilates Edmonds and MindBody Studio has been specializing in functional anatomy movement, injury/special populations as well as pilates in Edmonds for 10 years. The studio’s clientele is a mixed group ranging in age from 16-89, consisting of new students and long-time enthusiasts and those in between — including rehab/therapy clients, athletes and retirees all looking to increase their balance, strength and flexibility.

Come check out the fully equipped studio at 201 Main St. or call/text for your complimentary consultation: 206-550-9275.

Visit pilatesedmonds.com to learn more.