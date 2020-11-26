What election results mean for communities of color topic of next Black in Edmonds program Nov. 28

What the election results (local/county/state/federal) mean for communities of color is the topic of a special edition of Black in Edmonds, at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 28 via Zoom.

This is the fifth Black in Edmonds program so far, and as usual it will be moderated by Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board, the Snohomish County Airport Commission, and Chief Development Officer at AtWork!

Panelists include:

– Roger Ellis

– Sam Gutierrez

– Darnesha Weary

– Richard Taylor, Jr.

There will also be two drop-in guests: April Berg, school board director for Everett Public Schools, and Cassandra Lopez Shaw, Snohomish County Superior Court judge-elect, position 8